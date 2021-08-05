Cody Rhodes Teases Retirement After Losing To Malakai Black On Dynamite

After losing to Malakai Black on the August 4th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a promo and teased that he was going to retire from wrestling.

Cody brought up the history of AEW and referred to Daily’s Place as the AEW Amphitheater. Cody also said that AEW has become “destination television” and is competition.

Cody thanked the fans and then took off his boots but then Malakai Black hit Cody from behind with a crutch. After Dynamite went off the air, Cody walked to the backstage area with his boots in the ring.

Cody will be participating in the second season of TBS’ Go-Big Show as a judge.