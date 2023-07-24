Cody Rhodes Teases Tonight’s WWE Raw Being Biggest In Tampa History

“The American Nightmare” will be on WWE Monday Night Raw this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network show from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will be appearing to respond to last week’s interaction with Brock Lesnar.

Additionally, Rhodes himself took to Twitter and teased tonight being the biggest crowd in WWE Tampa history.

“Biggest WWE Raw crowd in Tampa history,” he wrote. “We are prepping weight-belts and auto mats and all kinds of goods at the stands tonight.”

