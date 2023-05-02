Cody Rhodes: “The Important Thing To Me Is Still The Championship On Roman’s Shoulders”

Many fans were surprised when Cody Rhodes failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 – night two last month.

Many believed he was destined to win the championship. The two stars are now on different brands, with Reigns and Rhodes remaining on RAW and SmackDown, respectively. Beginning May 27 at Night of Champions, when the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned, WWE RAW will have its own top title for Rhodes to compete for.

While speaking to ComicBook Nation, Cody was asked about Paul Heyman’s comments about Rhodes needing to face adversity before facing Reigns.

Heyman knows he’s a reactionary, according to Rhodes, so he goes out and does something people say he can’t do. He stated that WrestleMania 39 was the most profitable event in history. He stated that a win is a win and a loss is a loss, and that he has not complained about it on television.

He said, “The goal is the same, is the best way to put it. The goal is the same for me as a sports entertainer, as a wrestler. I came here wanting one thing. It doesn’t mean other stories won’t happen that will also be finished, and it doesn’t mean there aren’t other milestones. We’re talking about good things like video game covers, but the important thing to me is still the championship on Roman’s shoulders, and it’s the biggest match that WWE could do. But it would take a great deal of mountains to be moved for that rematch to even happen. The goal is the same for me,” Rhodes stated. “I just have to see it through and do the work.”

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)