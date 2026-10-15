Cody Rhodes Thought His “Street Fighter” Casting Offer Was A Joke

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on The Morning Shift to discuss various topics, including how he initially thought the offer to play Guile in Street Fighter was a joke.

Rhodes said, “I thought when they offered me the part, I thought they were joking. I went in for a general meeting, just chitchat. I was the only one who didn’t know. And the next thing you know, Mary Parent walks in the room. It’s like music’s playing behind her. Kitao’s on the screen. And they said, ‘We love you for Guile. You’re our Guile.’ And I didn’t know what to do.’ I actually lied because they said, ‘Hey, is WWE gonna be okay with the date?’ Like, ‘Of course.’ That’s it. We’ll figure it out, guys.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.