Cody Rhodes To Make Announcement On AEW Dynamite

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes is scheduled to make a “special announcement” during this week’s Friday Night Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW announced today that Rhodes will make the announcement during Friday’s show, which airs in the special 10pm timeslot due to the NBA on TNT.

Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. He and wife Brandi Rhodes are set to welcome their first child together, a baby girl, some time this month.

Stay tuned for more on Cody’s announcement and this week’s Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Don Callis and Kenny Omega will blow the lid off the conspiracy to get the AEW World Title off Omega

* Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. PAC, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M

* Hangman Page and 10 vs. Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Evil Uno