Cody Rhodes To Roman Reigns: “Let’s See If You’re A Man Of Your Word”

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The OTC” Roman Reigns take part in a segment, where they met at the 50-yard line of the Bobby Dodd Stadium in Georgia and discussed their upcoming match against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu next month at Bad Blood as well as their rivalry.

Rhodes has since commented on his interaction with Reigns via his official Twitter (X) account.

Rhodes wrote, “Let’s see if you’re a man of your word, @WWERomanReigns #WWEBadBlood 📸: @redlight24fps”

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, October 5th at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

