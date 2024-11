WWE Shop’s website has announced the company’s top ten merchandise sellers in 2024. For the second year in a row, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are ranked first and second.

Here’s the whole list:

• Cody Rhodes

• Roman Reigns

• CM Punk

• Jey Uso

• John Cena

• Liv Morgan

• Rhea Ripley

• LA Knight

• Randy Orton

• Damian Priest