Cody Rhodes Trademark Update, Latest News On MJF’s Condition

– On April 13th, Cody Runnels filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term “Cody Rhodes.” WWE previously owned the term but the trademark expired on October 13th. The company was given a six-month grace period to renew but chose not to and Cody filed for the trademark on the first date he was able to do so.

– After teasing a health issue on social media, MJF announced on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that he suffered a hangnail while gambling. MJF, with his arm in a sling, added that the injury could be “life threatening.”