Cody Rhodes Trying To Find A Way To Get The Winged Eagle Title In WWE

Cody Rhodes has not abandoned the idea of reintroducing the Winged Eagle WWE Championship.

The idea of the design returning was first hinted at in February 2023, when he posted a photo of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship on Instagram. He previously stated on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions that he wants the title to return.

If anyone could do it, Rhodes might be the person. During his first run with WWE, he revived the classic Intercontinental Title design. While speaking with GQ, Rhodes stated that he is still actively looking for a way to get the design back.

Rhodes said, “I’d say one of the things I like about the title a lot is it’s not a nameplate. Now, it’s all about your individual side plates. I also love that this title is specifically this generation’s title. I am fond of the Winged Eagle, which is the title from the 1990s. Hulk Hogan wore it, Ultimate Warrior wore it, Ric Flair wore it, Bret Hart wore it. I am actively trying to find a way to get that into the WWE world, but this is also the title that was around Roman Reigns’ waist the night I beat him, and there is a part of that that makes me more linked to this look and this aesthetic for a WWE Championship than ever.”

Rhodes is expected to main event Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam PLE when he defends the Undisputed WWE Title against Solo Sikoa.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)