Cody Rhodes Reacts To WWE NXT Using The “Great American Bash”

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to a fan comment on the upcoming WWE NXT Great American Bash event. A fan said WWE should pay Dusty Rhodes’ family because GAB is another event he created. Cody responded and said he’s not holding a grudge, and he’s more focused on AEW.

“[laughing emoji] it’s all good friend. I appreciate the sentiment. Although the event means a lot to my Sister and i, I don’t own the IP and ain’t holding much of a grudge on it. My focus has to be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable,” Rhodes wrote.