Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Backlash 2023

You can officially pencil in a featured bout for the next WWE premium live event.
During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a mega-bout pitting “The American Nightmare” one-on-one against “The Beast Incarnate” was made official for WWE Backlash.
WWE Backlash 2023 goes down on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will play host to the highly-anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.
Bad Bunny will serve as the host for WWE Backlash 2023.
