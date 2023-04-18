Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Backlash 2023

You can officially pencil in a featured bout for the next WWE premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a mega-bout pitting “The American Nightmare” one-on-one against “The Beast Incarnate” was made official for WWE Backlash.

WWE Backlash 2023 goes down on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and will play host to the highly-anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Bad Bunny will serve as the host for WWE Backlash 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/6 for live WWE Backlash 2023 results coverage from San Juan, Puerto Rico.