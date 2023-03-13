Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight Match Teased For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Another match has been teased for tonight’s already-packed WWE RAW episode.

La Knight tweeted his demand for a WrestleMania Goes Hollywood appearance just days after he had the opportunity to secure his path to the event.

EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting pic.twitter.com/uW4LmBdmdD — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) March 13, 2023

Last week, WWE scheduled a match featuring several top contenders, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, and LA Knight, for SmackDown. When McIntyre and Sheamus simultaneously pinned two opponents, the match ended in a draw. The winner of this Friday’s match between McIntyre and Sheamus will take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Rhodes responded to Knight’s tweet by inviting him to a match at RAW.

Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw https://t.co/P4y7DwJVqO — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2023

If the match is scheduled, Knight would be sharing the ring with someone who could become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which would be a significant moment for him. As seen below, Knight has gotten a lot of attention at recent live events:

The current lineup for tonight’s stacked RAW is as follows:

* Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

* Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

* Bronson Reed vs. Elias

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

* Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war