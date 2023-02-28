Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Face-Off Set For WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will square off for the first time on Friday night during WWE SmackDown on FOX.

In singles action on Monday night’s RAW, Rhodes defeated Chad Gable. After the match, Rhodes mentioned how he has yet to meet his WrestleMania 39 opponent in the ring. He then mentioned that Reigns will be on SmackDown this week, and he’s thrilled because he’ll also be there on the blue brand.

While Rhodes has worked dark matches on SmackDown since his return to WWE, this appears to be his first blue brand TV appearance since Apollo Crews defeated Stardust on the April 26, 2016 SmackDown episode.

WWE previously announced that Reigns will appear on Friday’s SmackDown to assist in cleaning up the ongoing issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, specifically Jey Uso.

The following is the updated card for Friday’s SmackDown from Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena, as well as the related RAW clip:

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

* Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns in the ring