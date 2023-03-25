Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Set For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 39

“The American Nightmare” will be facing another stiff challenge from The Bloodline before he tangles with “The Tribal Chief” himself on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced after Cody Rhodes’ victory over Ludwig Kaiser in the opening match by Paul Heyman that the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. will face Solo Sikoa.

The Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match was announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which will be the “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on March 27 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.