Cody Rhodes Wants A WWE Match With John Cena

Cody Rhodes had a special moment with John Cena during an episode of WWE RAW ahead of WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, as Cena had returned earlier this month in Boston to set up his upcoming match with United States Champion Austin Theory.

Cena walked up the ramp after the in-ring promo segment and endorsed Rhodes, who walked out. They embraced before the commercial began. Rhodes tweeted after the show, ‘Reward their noise every time,’ which was thought to be what Cena told Rhodes during the special moment.

That is not correct. While speaking with Stadium Astro, Rhodes revealed that his tweet was in reference to something Cena said to him years ago during a car ride. Instead, during the exchange, Rhodes thanked Cena and urged him to be Cena’s opponent in his next match. Cena told him that he couldn’t guarantee a match would take place.

“Actually, that was something he told me in the car when I was driving him around in 2008? 2009? What he said to me on Raw was I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like it to be with him,” Rhodes stated. “I think you could hear him pretty well, he says, ‘I can’t promise that.’ But I also didn’t want to make it about myself at that moment. I just endlessly thanked him and then he was at the Nightmare Factory a week later talking to our students. It was something in the car that was just not like his axiom. It was a genuine way he approached live events and shows and rewarding their noise.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



