Cody Rhodes Was In Talks With Netflix For A Movie Role

Although Cody Rhodes is at the top of his game in WWE, he also has Hollywood ambitions.

Rhodes has some acting experience, having appeared on the CW Network’s “Arrow” series alongside Stephen Amell. He will also appear in the upcoming film The Naked Gun, set to be released in 2025.

Rhodes has been positioned as a top star since his return to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble, but lost to Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 main event. He then won the 2024 Royal Rumble and defeated Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes defeated World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Crown Jewel this past Saturday. With that victory, he received a Super Bowl-style ring and the Crown Jewel Title.

According to Fightful Select, “Rhodes and Netflix had also discussed a potential movie role that didn’t end up coming to fruition.”

No further information was provided.