Cody Rhodes Wasn’t Cleared To Compete In 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match Until Day Of Show

“The American Nightmare” likes to take things down to the wire.

That’s what he did this weekend.

Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn’t fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he didn’t get fully cleared to compete until the day of the Royal Rumble: “I didn’t really get fully cleared until today. Looked good, and everything was great, but they still had to get in there, grab it, feel on it. That’s a wild situation, when you’ve been announced for the Royal Rumble, you’ve seen your shirts and seen the young fans. I think it was more of a formality than anything, but it still had me kind of shaking.”

On how WWE have been very good to him medically: “WWE has been very good to me medically, very good. I’ll be in PT for the rest of my life, though. I’ve been there every week and now I have to just do preventive stuff. It changed everything about how I’ve trained.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.