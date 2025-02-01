Cody Rhodes Weighs In On The Tribal Chief Debate Between Reigns And The Rock

Cody Rhodes had the opportunity to share the ring with both Roman Reigns and The Rock as they headlined both nights of WrestleMania XL in 2024.

On Night 1, Rock & Reigns defeated Rhodes & Seth Rollins in a tag team match. However, on Night 2, Rhodes avenged the loss by defeating Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During an interview with TheOneMona, Rhodes was asked who the true Tribal Chief is. While some fans believe it’s Reigns due to his dominant four-year run, others argue that The Rock holds the title based on his WWE legacy and his role on the WWE Board of Directors. Ultimately, Rhodes sided with Reigns.

“Okay, well, from a reality standpoint, him and The Rock are both chiefs, real chiefs. Yeah, and I feel like I might have been naive and maybe a little uncultured, and knowing…it took me a while to kind of catch up. You know, when Mr. Heyman says something you should probably listen and that him going on about the ulafala and stuff. I don’t think I really fully got it. And now I’m thinking, like, ‘Oh, it’s not the Million Dollar Title.’ It is it is genuine. It is real. And he represents it so well. They both do so.”

However, when pressed on who the real Tribal Chief is, Rhodes was clear.

“But who’s the real Tribal Chief? I guess you’d have to say Roman is the real Tribal Chief. I’m not gonna say Solo, a child, petulant child. I’ll say all kinds of bad stuff about Solo….maybe one day [he’ll become Tribal Chief].”