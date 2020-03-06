Cody Said Call For Shawn Spears’ Partner Crashed AEW Inbox

Cody said in a now-deleted Tweet that the AEW’s company inbox crashed due to submissions for Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard’s call for a tag team partner. Cody initially posted to Twitter (per Wrestling Inc) about the open call by Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard for people to submit 30-second videos about why they would be the best partner for Spears.

The tweet read: “The company inbox legitimately crashed with these damn submissions. Not sure who Tully will pick, but he’s still looking at submissions. Write somebody in…Fun stuff”

Cody has also shared one of the videos that was posted to social media, as you can see below: