Cody Rhodes Praises Cesaro, Says He’s The Most Underrated Guy On The Planet

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Monday and praised WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro.
Cody responded to a fan tweet on a December 26, 2013 WWE live event match from Madison Square Garden, which saw Cody and Goldust defeat Cesaro and Jack Swagger (The Real Americans) in a Steel Cage match, after Cody hit a moonsault from the top of the cage onto Cesaro.
Cody called Cesaro the most underrated talent on the planet, and referred to him as a “PWG Nikita Koloff.”
“Good match. Claudio is the most underrated guy on the planet(and he’s still highly rated!). Dude can do anything. Like a PWG Nikita Koloff,” Cody tweeted.
Cesaro has not responded to the tweet as of this writing. You can see Cody’s full post below:
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2020