Cody Wins First AEW Cage Match & Gives Post-Show Promo In The Ring

This week’s AEW Dynamite episode from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta saw Cody Rhodes win the first-ever AEW Steel Cage match over Wardlow.
A bloody Cody ended up hitting a big moonsault from the top of the cage to get the pin on Wardlow. This match was the main event of the show.
After Dynamite went off the air, Cody took the mic and cut a promo, calling this week’s show the best Dynamite episode yet. He gave thanks to the arena and the AEW crew, and talked about his late father and some of the history in Atlanta. He later said AEW would definitely be back in Atlanta.
Cody also said someone earlier in the day had asked him if he was jumping off the cage.
“In my hometown? You bet your ass I’m jumping off that cage,” Cody said.
Below are a few shots from the Steel Cage match, along with video of Cody’s post-show promo:
