Cody Wishes Good Luck To “Winter Is Coming” Talent, AEW Sponsors TMZ Article

– AEW is apparently sponsoring individual articles on the TMZ website. As seen in the screenshot below, an AEW banner is at the top of an article on Floyd Mayweather calling for black athletes to top mocking former NBA star Nate Robinson for his TKO loss to YouTube star Jake Paul at the boxing event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The article header says, “SPONSORED BY” and then includes the AEW logo.

– Cody tweeted a good luck message to the AEW stars booked for Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite on TNT, attaching posters of himself, Kenny Omega, Leyla Hirsch and Frankie Kazarian. The “Road To” special for the episode will be released tonight at 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel.

Matches announced for Wednesday include Omega vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Hirsch vs. Britt Baker, Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs, Kazarian vs. Chris Jericho, and the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

Good luck to all the competitors competing on such a special show – Wednesday 8/7c on TNT