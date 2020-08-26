Cody’s Status After TNT Title Loss, Erick Rowan Comments On Possibly Joining AEW

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the current belief is that Cody Rhodes will taking some time away from television to sell the beating at the hands of Brodie Lee on last Saturday’s AEW Dynamite. Johnson also noted the following:

“The timing may have something to do with STARZ Heels series going into production in Georgia as Stephen Amell specifically asked Cody to take part in the series when Amell’s casting was announced last year.”

An update regarding Cody’s condition is expected to be given this Thursday on Dynamite.

– In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) commented on possibly joining AEW and reuniting with Brodie Lee:

“It’s wrestling. You never say never. Me and him have always been joined at the hip. I know he had very high singles aspirations. He wants to be the world champion and all that. To me, I just want to wrestle and have fun doing it and be creative, whether it’s a character backstage and doing that. I have fun doing that stuff. I have fun in the ring. I had fun doing the tag stuff. I don’t care either way. I love performing. He wants to be the best in the world at what he does. He is very meticulous with how he is in the ring. I want to give him a chance. I don’t want to step on any toes. I don’t want to be there like, oh here I am again. Let him do what he wants to do. I’m sure we are going to come around and do something in the future together, but for right now, let him do his own thing. Let me do my own thing and let’s meet back in the year whatever.”