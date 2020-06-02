Colby Covington Promises To Hunt Down Drew McIntyre and Take His Soul Out of His Body

Colby Covington talked about his beef with WWE World champion Drew McIntyre while doing an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

McIntyre’s recent comments have apparently made him angry. Here is what he had to say:

“Ariel, I’m always honest with you. I promise you I’m always 100 percent honest with you. There’s no CNN fake news going on. Drew McIntyre is gonna get his ass whopped so bad. I can’t tell you what I’m gonna do.”

“Dude, what the beef is is I go over there and express my interest and, ‘Hey, I want to go wrestle in the WWE. I want to wrestle the best wrestler in the company, Drew McIntyre. This big, Scottish Sasquatch.’ You know, he just beat Brock Lesnar. He’s got all the hype. He’s this big bad boy. And he comes at me from this angle, ‘Yo, let’s f***ing fight.’ I’m like, ‘What? You want to fight me?’ And then he’s talking like he wants to fight in a bar fight, and this and that. He’s seven-foot tall. Dude, Drew McIntyre, you’re seven-foot tall, but when you’re on your back, you’re not gonna be seven-foot tall. I’m gonna be slapping you up and throw a brick through your head.”

“Oh dude, Ariel, Drew McIntyre did not only disrespect me, he crossed a line. If I see that guy — and let’s be honest, we’re in quarantine. So, it’s kind of hard to find people. Like normally, I can find people. Everybody knows that. When I wanted to find Dana White, I went and found him. I went to the blackjack table at the Palm, and I confronted him about losing my title shot. Drew McIntyre, he’s lucky it’s quarantine right now. It’s hard to find people. I don’t know where anybody is going to be. I don’t know what’s going on in the world because the world’s not right. But I promise you, when things get back to normal, I’m gonna go find Drew McIntyre, I’m gonna hunt him down, and I’m gonna take his soul out of his body.”