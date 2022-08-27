Colt Cabana, Evil Uno Accept Award For AEW: Fight Forever (Video)

AEW Games has won its’ first award.
On Saturday, it was announced that the AEW: Fight Forever video game won an award at the annual Gamescon convention.
The game, which was praised for its throwback style and WWF No Mercy inspiration, was voted Best Sports/Racing Game at the award show on August 27th.
On hand at the event to accept the award on behalf of AEW Games was Colt Cabana and Evil Uno.
Check out coverage of the AEW: Fight Forever award win at Gamescon 2022 via the tweets embedded below.
.@ParallaxStella is worthy!
Congratulations @AEWGames on winning the award!#gamescom2022 pic.twitter.com/FMkiIQ234D
— gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2022
AEW: Fight Forever wins BEST Sports / Racing Game Award at @gamescom 2022! A massive thank you for the recognition and to our awesome fans for always supporting us! 🏆#AEWFightForever coming soon to PC and your favorite console – Wishlist your copy at https://t.co/Pyb1UufwOy pic.twitter.com/m2wVwA1udO
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 27, 2022