Colt Cabana, Evil Uno Accept Award For AEW: Fight Forever (Video)

AEW Games has won its’ first award.

On Saturday, it was announced that the AEW: Fight Forever video game won an award at the annual Gamescon convention.

The game, which was praised for its throwback style and WWF No Mercy inspiration, was voted Best Sports/Racing Game at the award show on August 27th.

On hand at the event to accept the award on behalf of AEW Games was Colt Cabana and Evil Uno.

Check out coverage of the AEW: Fight Forever award win at Gamescon 2022 via the tweets embedded below.