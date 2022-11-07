Colt Cabana Praises Gabe Sapolsky: “He’s One of My Favorites”

Colt Cabana recently shared his thoughts on Gabe Sapolsky during an appearance on Captain’s Corner. Sapolsky, the former booker and co-founder of Ring of Honor, rejoined WWE in September in a backstage capacity. Cabana worked for ROH while Sapolsky was the booker.

Cabana said, “He’s one of my favorites. Gabe let us do whatever we wanted to do. It was very collaborative, and I thought Gabe was a great promoter and booker and was really helpful. We were all growing together. It was all like-minded people, kind of the same age at the same time, making things happen, so it was a special part of my career. I loved it so much.”

You can watch Cabana’s complete appearance below: