Colt Cabana Reflects On Sting Forgetting Who He Was After Spending Almost 2 Hours Talking With Him

Colt Cabana recently appeared as a guest on the PWT Cast program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran spoke about how “The Icon” Sting didn’t remember him despite the two once spending nearly two hours talking together.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts and tells the story.

On the story of Brian Myers admitting to a fan that he didn’t remember who they were: “I did The Big Event with Brian Myers. A guy came up to him and goes, ‘Do you know who I am?’ Brian just goes, ‘Nope.’ I looked at him and laughed so hard. ‘Oh my God, did you just say nope?’ ‘Yup. I’m over it. I can’t play these games with people.’ I would have been like, ‘Oh yeah.’ ‘Nope, I don’t do it. I don’t remember you, I don’t remember you.”

On Sting also not remembering who he was, and him doing the same thing: “I did it to Sting. Me and Sting had an hour and a half conversation at an airport on a layover together, I thought we became best friends. Then he signed with AEW, I was like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ ‘Uhh.’ ‘I was in the airport, we talked for like two hours.’ ‘Was it about God?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry,’ then I just walked away. ‘No, hi, I’m Colt.’ To me, it’s like, ‘how could you not remember that?’ Then, of course, I put myself in his shoes and I get it. It was only a couple of months.”

