Colt Cabana Reveals Planned Feud With Brodie Lee

AEW star Colt Cabana of The Dark Order recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed that there were plans for he and the late Brodie Lee to feud.

Cabana noted that AEW had plans for he and Lee to circle back and eventually feud down the line. Cabana made the pitch after Lee wrestled then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Double Or Nothing 2020. Cabana also drew up a manuscript to outline the feud, but unfortunately it was never able to be seen through.

After Lee vs. Moxley in late May at the pay-per-view, Colt first teamed with Lee on the June 24 Dynamite, defeating Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. They had three more multi-man matches together. Lee had recruited Colt into The Dark Order earlier that summer.

Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41.

