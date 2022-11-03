Colt Cabana’s AEW Comeback Not Unnoticed by WWE, Latest on Cabana’s AEW Status

Colt Cabana’s return on Dynamite Wednesday night was well received by fans in attendance and those posting on social media. It appears that WWE was paying attention as well.

WrestleVotes tweeted today that Cabana’s return did not go unnoticed at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT. WrestleVotes wrote, “Colt Cabana showing up on Dynamite last night didn’t go unnoticed in Stamford. That’s all I’ll say on that right now…”

What that means is anyone’s guess, but some are already reading between the lines and speculating that WWE is interested in bringing Punk back to take a big shot at AEW. Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE was seen as a blow to AEW at the time, and bringing Punk back, one of the company’s top draws, would be another way to send a message that the war between the two companies is still ongoing.

The likelihood of Punk wrestling for AEW again appears slim, but word in WWE is that Triple H’s stance on Punk has shifted, so don’t rule out seeing Punk at WrestleMania again one day.

Regarding Cabana’s AEW status, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported the following, “We are told that Colt Cabana’s appearance last night was currently planned as a one-off appearance and he remains on the Ring of Honor roster. The moment was not about Cabana returning to AEW as a regular, but Chris Jericho beating another ROH name.”

You can check out WrestleVotes’ tweet below: