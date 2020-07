As seen during this week’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, Ivelisse will be making her debut next week. She’ll be facing Diamante during Dynamite. Ivelisse received a WWE tryout last year following her departure from Lucha Underground.

MMA company Combate Americas was interested in signing Ivelisse last year, according to a report from Fightful. Alberto El Patron and Thunder Rosa have also worked for Combate.