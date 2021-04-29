Comcast Reports WWE Helped With Peacock Signups

Comcast noted in their Q1 2021 earnings report that Peacock added 9 million sign-ups during the first three months of 2021. The service now has 42 million members total in the United States. Comcast does not include a breakdown of how many sign-ups are for the free tier vs. the paid tier.

Comcast credited WWE and The Office with helping to boost signups. The WWE Network launched on Peacock on March 18, while The Office became a Peacock exclusive on January 1.

The only mention of WWE in the Comcast earnings report was in the Q1 highlights: “Peacock Has 42 Million Sign-Ups to Date Across the U.S., Benefiting from the Recent Addition of Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights to WWE Network and The Office”