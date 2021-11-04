Company Announces New WWE Figure For Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is trending on social media today after a new piece of WWE-licensed merchandise for The Fiend was announced. Loyal Subjects has revealed their new Cheebee mini-figures of popular WWE Superstars, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Wyatt as The Fiend.

The three-inch PVC/ABS figures can be pre-ordered for $10.99 via the IGN Store. They are scheduled to be shipped in March 2022. The product description reads like this: “A fun, static 3″ collectible figure, kawaii-style! Comes in a window box.”

The announcement of the new figures led to Wyatt’s name trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon. It’s possible that this was a merchandise deal put together before WWE released Wyatt. WWE Shop still has several items of Wyatt merchandise available for purchase, all marked down at sale prices.

Windham Rotunda officially became a free agent last Friday, October 29 as his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired. WWE released the former Universal Champion back on Saturday, July 31.