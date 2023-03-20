Competitors Revealed For Men’s Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match At WrestleMania 39

WWE has revealed the competitors for WrestleMania’s Men’s Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.
The match will feature Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders.
WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
The current card is listed below, along with some rumored matches:
Host: The Miz
America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G
America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen
CONFIRMED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE United States Title Match
John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)
Hell In a Cell
Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Unconfirmed as of this writing.
Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)
Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way
Teams to be announced
RUMORED MATCHES:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)
Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt
