Compilation of AEW Statistics For 2019

Kyle Prescott, who runs the AEW Discord channel, compiled a list of AEW statistics for 2019 and they are as follows:

AEW Year One: A Thread

(All data is as of 12/30/19)

147 total matches:

key:

*S-Singles

*TT- Tag Team (note tag team numbers include all tag team matches so 2v2, 2v2v2, 3v3, etc.)

3T- Triple Threat

F4- Fatal 4 Way

BR- Battle Royale

Men’s total matches – 112 (S-52/T-53/3T-4/F4-1/BR-2)

Women’s total matches – 35 (S-22/TT-9/3T-1/F4-2/BR-1)

3 PPVs

2 streaming special shows

12 weekly live episodes of Dynamite

105,303 total tickets sold

62 total roster members (as of 12/30/19)

46 men

16 women

10 tag teams

AEW Announcement Press Conference – 573,000 views

AEW’s Double or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party – 563,000 views

*= Approximate not 100% on the dot accurate

Double or Nothing – same day sellout

Las Vegas, NV

Attendance: 11,000

PPV buy rate: *110,000

The Buy In YouTube viewership: *1,000,000

Fyter Fest

Daytona Beach, FL

Attendance: *5000

BR Live US viewership: *350,000

International viewership (Fite): *14,000

The Buy In YouTube Viewership: *148,000

Fight For The Fallen

Jacksonville, FL

Attendance: *5000

BR Live US viewership: *300,000

International viewership (Fite): *10,000

The Buy In Youtube Viewership: *83,000

All Out – same day sellout

Chicago, IL

Attendance: 10,500

PPV Buy rate: *101,000

The Buy In YouTube Viewership: *211,000

Full Gear

Baltimore, MD

Attendance: *8,500

PPV Buy rate: *100,000

The Buy In YouTube Viewership: *172,000

**Demo = P18-49**

AEW Dynamite #1 – same day sellout

Washington, DC

Attendance: 14,129

Viewership: 1.409

Demo: 0.68

AEW Dynamite #2 – same day sellout

Boston, MA

Attendance: 6,000

Viewership: 1.018

Demo: 0.46

AEW Dynamite #3 – same day sellout

Philadelphia, PA

Attendance: 9,000

Viewership: 1.014

Demo: 0.44

AEW Dynamite #4

Pittsburgh, PA

Attendance: 6,000

Viewership: 963,000

Demo: 0.45

AEW Dynamite #5

Charleston, WV

Attendance: *5,000

Viewership: 759,000

Demo: 0.33

AEW Dynamite #6

Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 3,600

Viewership: 822,000

Demo: 0.35

AEW Dynamite #7

Nashville, TN

Attendance: *4,000

Viewership: 957,000

Demo: 0.43

AEW Dynamite #8

Indianapolis, IN

Attendance: 4,227

Viewership: 893,000

Demo: 0.39

AEW Dynamite #9

Chicago, IL

Attendance: 6,100

Viewership: 663,000

Demo: 0.26

AEW Dynamite #10

Champaign, IL

Attendance: 4,100

Viewership: 851,000

Demo: 0.32

AEW Dynamite #11

Garland, TX

Attendance: *4,500

Viewership: 778,000

Demo: 0.28

AEW Dynamite #12

Corpus Christi, TX

Attendance: *3,500

Viewership: 683,000

Demo: 0.25

AEW Dynamite has an average of *540,000 DVR overnight viewers

AEW Dynamite International viewership:

Canada (TSN) – average of 100,000*

UK (ITV4) – average of 120,000*

AEW’s YouTube Subscribers: 783,000

AEW’s Facebook likes: 382,000

Facebook followers: 399,000

AEW on TNT Facebook likes: 89,747

Facebook followers: 127,000

AEW’s Twitter followers: 455,200

AEW on TNT Twitter followers: 156,800

AEW’s Instagram Followers: 898,000

AEW on TNT’s Instagram followers: 310,000

AEW Discord Server: 4,336 members

AEW Dark – *7,009,000 total views

(as of 12/30/19)

Road To Double or Nothing – *4,700,000 views

Road To Fyter Fest – *703,000 views

Road To Fight For The Fallen – *616,000 views

Road To All Out – *1,577,000 views

Road To AEW on TNT – *722,000 views

The Countdown to AEW Dynamite debut on TNT -*194,000 views

AEW Countdown: Full Gear – *215,000 views

AEW- Road To Sears Centre – *95,000 views

Road To Jacksonville – *66,000 views

Road To AEW Dynamite (TNT special) – 631,000 viewers / Demo – 0.20

Countdown To All Out (TNT special) –

390,000 viewers / Demo – 0.14