Complete List of Wrestlers, Producers and Others Who Left WWE This Week

The following list consists of all the talent, producers, production members that were announced as being released to the best of our knowledge. It does not include employees that have office roles.
Talent/Wrestlers
Aiden English
Curt Hawkins
Drake Maverick
EC3
Epico
Eric Young
Erick Rowan
Heath Slater
Karl Anderson
Kurt Angle (Part-Time Road Agent)
Luke Gallows
Maria Kanellis
Mike Kanellis
No Way Jose
Primo
Rusev
Sarah Logan
Zack Ryder
NXT or Developmental
Aleksandar Jaksic
Deonna Purrazzo
Dorian Mak
Lio Rush
MJ Jenkins
Producers or Coaches (Likely all furloughed)
Billy Kidman
Chris Guy
Dave Finlay
Kendo Kashin
Lance Storm
Mike Rotunda
Pat Buck
Sarah Stock
Scott Armstrong
Serena Deeb
Shane Helms
Shawn Daivari
Other
Mike Chioda – Referee
Andrea Listenberger – Smackdown Writer
Josiah Williams – Digital/Performance Center
Alyssa Marino/Kathy Campanelli (Announcer)
Jon Quasto (Announcer)