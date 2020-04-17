Complete List of Wrestlers, Producers and Others Who Left WWE This Week

The following list consists of all the talent, producers, production members that were announced as being released to the best of our knowledge. It does not include employees that have office roles.

Talent/Wrestlers

Aiden English

Curt Hawkins

Drake Maverick

EC3

Epico

Eric Young

Erick Rowan

Heath Slater

Karl Anderson

Kurt Angle (Part-Time Road Agent)

Luke Gallows

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

No Way Jose

Primo

Rusev

Sarah Logan

Zack Ryder

NXT or Developmental

Aleksandar Jaksic

Deonna Purrazzo

Dorian Mak

Lio Rush

MJ Jenkins

Producers or Coaches (Likely all furloughed)

Billy Kidman

Chris Guy

Dave Finlay

Kendo Kashin

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Scott Armstrong

Serena Deeb

Shane Helms

Shawn Daivari

Other

Mike Chioda – Referee

Andrea Listenberger – Smackdown Writer

Josiah Williams – Digital/Performance Center

Alyssa Marino/Kathy Campanelli (Announcer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)