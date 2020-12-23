Complete List Of WWE Slammy Winners For This Year

WWE has announced the full list of winners from the 2020 Slammy Awards.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre won the Slammy for Superstar of the Year, while SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits won Tag Team of the Year. McIntyre also won Male Superstar of the Year, while SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks won the Slammy for Female Superstar of the Year. Breakout Star of the Year was also won by The Street Profits, while Return of the Year went to WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Undertaker took home three Slammy Awards – WWE Network Documentary of the Year for The Last Ride, Moment of the Year for his Final Farewell at Survivor Series, and Match of the Year for the Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The Hurt Business and Lacey Evans tied for Trashtalker of the Year. Referee of the Year went to Charles Robinson, while Celebrity Appearance of the Year went to former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski. The full list of winners can be seen below.

Below are videos of the Slammy Awards pre-show and the actual ceremony, hosted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The ceremony featured several WWE Legends and celebrities as presenters. Also below is the full list of winners announced by WWE:

Superstar of the Year

• *** Drew McIntyre – WINNER ***

• Roman Reigns

• Randy Orton

• Braun Strowman

• “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

• Asuka

• Sasha Banks

• Bayley

• Becky Lynch

• Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year

• *** Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36 – WINNER ***

• The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

• Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

• Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

• AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

• Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

• Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

• AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

• Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

• Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020

Rivalry of the Year

• Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

• Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

• *** Edge vs. Randy Orton – WINNER ***

• Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

• R-Truth vs. The World

• Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of the Year

• The Golden Role Models

• Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

• The New Day

• *** The Street Profits – WINNER ***

• Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Return of the Year

• *** Edge – WINNER ****

• Roman Reigns

• MVP

• Goldberg

• Sami Zayn

Ring Gear of the Year

• Charlotte Flair

• Sasha Banks

• Seth Rollins

• *** The New Day – WINNER ***

• Bianca Belair

• Shinsuke Nakamura

• Carmella

Breakout Star of the Year

• Dominik Mysterio

• Bianca Belair

• Otis

• *** The Street Profits – WINNER ***

• Murphy

Female Superstar of the Year

• Asuka

• *** Sasha Banks – WINNER ***

• Bayley

• Becky Lynch

• Charlotte Flair

Male Superstar of the Year

• *** Drew McIntyre – WINNER ***

• Roman Reigns

• Randy Orton

• Braun Strowman

• “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Moment of the Year

• *** The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020 – WINNER ***

• Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36

• Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020

• Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

• The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020

• Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020

• Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020

• The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020

Most Creative 24/7 Pin

• Drew Gulak in a janitor outfit

Musical Performance of the Year

• *** Elias – WINNER ***

Social Media Superstar of the Year

• *** Bayley – WINNER ***

Trashtalker of the Year

• *** Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business – WINNER ***

WWE Network Documentary of the Year

• *** Undertaker: The Last Ride – WINNER ***

Celebrity Appearance of the Year

• *** Rob Gronkowski – WINNER ***

Double Cross of the Year

• *** Bayley – WINNER ***

Referee of the Year

• *** Charles Robinson – WINNER ***