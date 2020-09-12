Concern About Another Big Decline In WWE RAW Viewership

This coming Monday’s edition of WWE RAW, which is the first show during the 2020 football season, was heavily hyped on Smackdown with the following matches being announced:

Champions vs. Champions

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Street Profits

RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka vs. Mickie James

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

Steel Cage match

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

There is concern about another big decline in viewership since the 2020 Labor Day RAW drew 1.725 million viewers compared to the 2.507 million viewers for the 2019 Labor Day RAW. The first RAW during football season in 2019 fell to 2.130 million viewers which was a 15% drop from the previous week. A similar drop for this year would be 1.466 million viewers and a new record-low viewership for RAW. The current record-low viewership for RAW was on July 13th with 1.561 million viewers.