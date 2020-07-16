Concern About The Future Of The NWA

With NWA Vice President David Lagana resigning due to sexual assault accusations and stars such as Zicky Dice and Ricky Starks departing the company, there is concern about the future of the promotion.

Wrestling legend Raven, who worked with owner Billy Corgan in the past, has fueled speculation about the NWA by nothing the following during an appearance on Hannibal TV:

“I think Billy’s shutting it down from what I hear.”

“From the grapevine, I heard that Billy’s not opening it back up, he’s really disillusioned.”