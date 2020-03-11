Concern About WWE WrestleMania 36 Being Postponed

Reporter Ryan Bass noted that Tampa, Florida Mayor Jane Castor will be meeting with city officials to discuss possible cancellations/postponements of upcoming public events in the region due to the Coronavirus:

.@CityofTampa and @JaneCastor will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing "major" events due to #Coronavirus. This weekend's River O'Green fest isn't likely to be canceled. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 10, 2020

During his recent podcast, former WWE star Ryback talked about concern that Wrestlemania could be affected by the Coronavirus:

“They’re far enough out right now where they need to keep an eye on this, I would dare say, probably until the week before. Then they’ll have to make a call eventually. There was a case in Washington and then all of a sudden there were 11. Then they had someone who tested for it that was supposed to not go out but chose to go out and spread the disease. I knew that was gonna happen and for all of the places to happen, it’s gonna happen in the US with the mentality that people have here.”

“From a wrestler’s standpoint, [WrestleMania] is in Tampa and they’re gonna bring people from all over the world to this location. If I’m a wrestler – and I’m speaking from the talent as I’ve talked to a couple of people – the talent believe that WrestleMania is possibly going to get cancelled. This is a business and it will impact a lot of things but you have to protect the wrestlers at all costs.”

“With Axxess, there should be no fan interaction. If they chose to do this, wrestlers should only have to show up to WrestleMania and if you do the Hall of Fame, you keep the talent away from the audience. You have to be really protective of the wrestlers from a business perspective if you go through with this. I have a feeling [Vince] is gonna try to go through with it no matter what. He’s gonna have to be forced to say ‘No’ if it does happen.”