Concerns About WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Due to the Saudi Arabia – Iran Conflict

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had informed the United States of intelligence indicating an impending Iranian attack on targets within the Kingdom. The warning is said to have raised the “alert level” for the American military and others operating in the Middle East.

This Saturday, the WWE will hold the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Concern has been raised about employees of the company visiting the nation in light of the warning.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, “The best term regarding Saudi Arabia would be monitoring the situation. All plans are for the show at this moment but you can’t control the real world.”