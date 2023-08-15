Concerns That A “Giant Explosion” Could Occur In AEW If The CM Punk Issues Are Not Resolved

Wrestlers in AEW are said to be in “an awkward position” when it comes to speaking out against CM Punk over his various backstage issues, as PWMania.com previously reported. It was previously reported that several AEW members, including “Hangman” Adam Page, Nick Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and Christopher Daniels, that were told not to attend AEW Collision since the show’s debut.

People unaffiliated with The Elite or CM Punk are said to be “very frustrated” that these incidents involving Punk continue, especially with AEW’s All In PPV coming up at Wembley Stadium. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the issue on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Not one, but I’ve had two people who pretty much said, in the last two days that are not names anyone would come up with in this discussion, who basically told me like, this thing is going to be a giant explosion, it’s going to be terrible for the company unless it’s nipped in the bud right now, and when it happens, you know, you can see it happening, and whatever.”