Concerns That AEW May Extend The Contract Of A Star With WWE Interest

AEW has produced numerous stars since it launched in 2019, with some moving on to other companies, including WWE.

The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) have AEW contracts expiring soon, and WWE is interested. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline originally claimed that AEW believes Lucha Bros. will leave the company for WWE once their AEW contracts expire.

Fightful stated that many they spoke with believe the Lucha Bros. are departing but want to join WWE as a duo. AEW had offered Lucha Bros. a new contract, reportedly the same as what Penta has told folks WWE is willing to offer.

AEW insiders who talked with Fightful reported that the tag team refused to conduct business in the proper manner, and many left the firm. According to AEW sources, Penta’s denial of the reports was a tactic to allow Fenix to quit AEW without facing contractual obligations.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “there is concern now because AEW has the right to extend Fenix’s deal for another year due to time off due to injuries.”

Earlier this week, there was a report that Penta was on his way to Orlando, FL, which sparked speculation that he was traveling to the WWE Performance Center, which is located in the city, despite the fact that he is still under contract with AEW.

However, Penta dismissed the speculation on Twitter, writing, “no more gossip! my present is aew!” This is thought to have been done to avoid impacting Fenix’s AEW exit.