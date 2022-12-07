Condition Revealed for William Regal’s AEW Departure, Tony Khan Reacts to Triple H

During a media call to promote the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if William Regal could leave AEW and return to WWE under certain conditions. Here is Khan’s answer:

“The way I believe it’s written, is that after this year, he would be able to go back and coach, but I believe we have it written that he would not be appearing on-screen next year. I wouldn’t expect to see him as an on-screen person next year.”

Khan also responded to Triple H’s tweet about Regal saying “War Games” in a compilation video prior to the Survivor Series 2022.

“Honestly, given the spirit of the thing and how accommodating we were being, I was really surprised by the tweet with the supercut of him on it, especially since he’s still been with us and part of the shows. We’re still addressing him on the show and going into last week’s show, especially, he’s still a big part of our show. I was a little surprised by the supercut of him on Triple H’s Twitter, and given how accommodating we were being to the whole thing, I was not necessarily expecting to see that. I didn’t necessarily think it was in the spirit of how accommodating we were being about the whole thing, but whatever. The important thing is that it’s a situation that will be resolved and he will be able to be there and do the coaching and work with his son and the stuff that’s important to him, that he said, he was cool and okay with it being a release that he would not be appearing on TV next year.”

You can check out the complete media call below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)