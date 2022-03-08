Following the March 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, here is the current list of confirmed and rumored matches for WWE WrestleMania 38:
WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY
Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY
Winner Takes All
Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Edge vs. AJ Styles
RUMORED/UNCONFIRMED
WWE RAW tag team titles
RK-Bro (c) vs. TBD
Smackdown Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. TBD
United States Title
Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest
Seth Rollins vs. TBD (originally believed to be Shane McMahon)
The Kevin Owens Show with Steve Austin (advertised as Wrestlemania Saturday)