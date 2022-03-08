Confirmed and Rumored Matches For WWE WrestleMania 38

Following the March 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, here is the current list of confirmed and rumored matches for WWE WrestleMania 38:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY

Smackdown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY

Winner Takes All
Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Edge vs. AJ Styles

RUMORED/UNCONFIRMED

WWE RAW tag team titles
RK-Bro (c) vs. TBD

Smackdown Tag Team Titles
The Usos (c) vs. TBD

United States Title
Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest

Seth Rollins vs. TBD (originally believed to be Shane McMahon)

The Kevin Owens Show with Steve Austin (advertised as Wrestlemania Saturday)

