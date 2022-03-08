Following the March 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, here is the current list of confirmed and rumored matches for WWE WrestleMania 38:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY

Smackdown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY

Winner Takes All

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Edge vs. AJ Styles

RUMORED/UNCONFIRMED

WWE RAW tag team titles

RK-Bro (c) vs. TBD

Smackdown Tag Team Titles

The Usos (c) vs. TBD

United States Title

Finn Balor (c) vs. Damian Priest

Seth Rollins vs. TBD (originally believed to be Shane McMahon)

The Kevin Owens Show with Steve Austin (advertised as Wrestlemania Saturday)