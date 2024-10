TNA Wrestling announced the lineup for their weekly television program on AXS TV next week, which is the post-Bound For Glory and Halloween episode.

Hammerstone and Jake Something will face Sami Callihan and PCO in a tag team match, El Hijo Del Vikingo will be in singles action and First Class (AJ Francis and KC Navarro) will battle The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) in tag team action.

