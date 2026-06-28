Sunday, June 28, 2026
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Confirmed For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT).

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the show after missing last week’s RAW, which was held at The O2 Arena in London, England. Additionally, “The Ruler” Oba Femi may be making his SummerSlam decision regarding which champion he will face, as teased by Michael Cole.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

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