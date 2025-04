WWE announced three matches and one segment for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against Bayley, Penta will face The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano will compete in singles action and Seth “Freakin” Rollins will appear live.

