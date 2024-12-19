Confirmed For Next Week’s Christmas Night Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced five matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS, which is the Christmas night special.

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will take on the House of Black’s Brody King in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will face The Hurt Syndicate’s “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Daniel Garcia will battle TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in an AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match, The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli will face Komander in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match and Darby Allin will take on Ricochet in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.

