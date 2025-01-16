Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/22/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced one match for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.
“The Rated R Superstar” Cope will battle The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC in a singles match. The is the first match announced for next week’s show.
