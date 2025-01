All Elite Wrestling announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

“The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett will face the Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match. If Jarrett wins, he will receive an AEW World Championship Match. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will battle Don Callis Family’s “The Machine” Brian Cage in a singles match.

